Indian Ambassador Srivastava And Communication Minister Sharma Discuss Matter Of Mutual Interests

Indian Ambassador Srivastava And Communication Minister Sharma Discuss Matter Of Mutual Interests

March 13, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma at the latter's office in Singh Durbar today.

During the meeting, cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the field of communication and information technology were discussed.

Minister Sharma highlighted on the need to further deepen the government to government and the people to people relations between the two neighbours.

She also drew the attention of the government of India through the ambassador to the dillydallying of the development projects under construction with the loan assistance from the Indian government.

Minister Sharma expressed her concern over the delay in the construction of four-lane road of Ghorahi-Tulasipur of Dang district. The road section is being upgraded with the loan from India's EXIM bank. She expected cooperation from India to expedite the construction work, according to the Minister's secretariat.

India's Tathya Engineering Consultancy has won the bid to build the road. Although eight local contractors have been changed since it started the work, no progress has been in the project. Officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present during the meeting.

Agencies

Nepal Forex Reserves Improves In First Seven Months
Mar 13, 2023
North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles From Submarine
Mar 13, 2023
China Names Li Qiang As New Premier
Mar 12, 2023
Ukraine Defends Bakhmut To Prepare Spring Counteroffensive
Mar 12, 2023
Iran And Saudi Restore Ties In China Broken Deal
Mar 11, 2023

More on National

Three Women Candidacy For Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 16 minutes ago
Nepali Delegation Address CSW Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya Presented Letters Of Credence To President Of Malta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Rato Bangala School's Prasun Subedi Finished First In The World In The Cambridge International AS Level Examination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Experts Renewed Commitments To Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Australian Ambassador Launches Women Entrepreneurship Project In Jumla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Forex Reserves Improves In First Seven Months By Agencies Mar 13, 2023
North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles From Submarine By Agencies Mar 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2023
Nepal Retains ODI Status, Beats UAE by 177 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2023
PRESIDENT-ELECT PAUDEL: Partisan Balance By A Correspondent Mar 12, 2023
China Names Li Qiang As New Premier By Agencies Mar 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75