Indian Ambassador Srivastava And Communication Minister Sharma Discuss Matter Of Mutual Interests

Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma at the latter's office in Singh Durbar today.

During the meeting, cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the field of communication and information technology were discussed.

Minister Sharma highlighted on the need to further deepen the government to government and the people to people relations between the two neighbours.

She also drew the attention of the government of India through the ambassador to the dillydallying of the development projects under construction with the loan assistance from the Indian government.

Minister Sharma expressed her concern over the delay in the construction of four-lane road of Ghorahi-Tulasipur of Dang district. The road section is being upgraded with the loan from India's EXIM bank. She expected cooperation from India to expedite the construction work, according to the Minister's secretariat.

India's Tathya Engineering Consultancy has won the bid to build the road. Although eight local contractors have been changed since it started the work, no progress has been in the project. Officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present during the meeting.