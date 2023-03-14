Russian Forces Likely Take Control Of Eastern Part Of Bakhmut

March 14, 2023, 10:25 a.m.

Fierce fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces for control of Ukraine's eastern stronghold of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Russian forces are believed to have seized the eastern side of the city.

A Ukrainian army commander said on social media on Monday that the situation around Bakhmut remains difficult.

He said Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are attacking from several directions trying to break through the defenses of his troops and advance to the central districts of the city.

But he added all enemy attempts to capture the city are being repelled by artillery, tanks and other firepower.

Wagner's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in an audio recording posted to social media on Sunday that the situation in Bakhmut is very tough. He said, "The closer we are to the center of the city, the harder the fighting."

Agencies

