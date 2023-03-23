Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Mountanious Region Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of terai and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of terai and mountaineous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountaineous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.