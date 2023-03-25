Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 25, 2023, 8:05 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

