Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country tonight.