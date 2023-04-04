MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms

MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms

April 4, 2023, 5:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population has requested all to stay in isolation soon after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

Issuing a notice, the Ministry urged one and all to stay in isolation after going coronavirus test soon after developing the symptoms.

It requested to adopt precautions as every common cold, cough and fever might be COVID-19 until proven other else.

New variant of the coronavirus Omicron - XBB. 1.16 - has been confirmed in Nepal for the first time. Coronavirus infection is now increasing in the neighbouring country, India, due to this new variant.

The Ministry also asked all sectors of society to play an effective role in the prevention and control of COVID-19 as it is increasing. It requested one and all to follow health protocols and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as it has not completely come under control.

The infection of coronavirus, which had dropped to zero, has now started increasing. Seventy-six cases of coronavirus were detected on April 3 alone and the number of active coronavirus cases has reached 227 so far.

The Ministry requested to use face masks properly, get inoculated against COVID-19, wash their hands with soap and use sanitiser frequently, and maintain social distancing to be protected from coronavirus. (RSS)

Agencies

Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday
Apr 04, 2023
Russian Army Claims To Reclaim Kiev Region
Apr 04, 2023
Economy Is At Critical Stage: Finance Minister Mahat
Apr 03, 2023
High Level Of Activity Around North Korea Nuclear Complex: US Group
Apr 03, 2023
Russia Announces New Foreign Policy Aimed At Forming Anti-Western Coalition
Apr 02, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 44 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And No Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel Apr 04, 2023
Nepal’s Growth Faces Slowdown:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
Federation Of Nepalese Industry And Commerce Federation (FNCCI) Electoral Struggle: Impact On Overall Development By Shanker Man Singh Apr 04, 2023
Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday By Agencies Apr 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75