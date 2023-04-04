MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Population has requested all to stay in isolation soon after developing symptoms of coronavirus.

Issuing a notice, the Ministry urged one and all to stay in isolation after going coronavirus test soon after developing the symptoms.

It requested to adopt precautions as every common cold, cough and fever might be COVID-19 until proven other else.

New variant of the coronavirus Omicron - XBB. 1.16 - has been confirmed in Nepal for the first time. Coronavirus infection is now increasing in the neighbouring country, India, due to this new variant.

The Ministry also asked all sectors of society to play an effective role in the prevention and control of COVID-19 as it is increasing. It requested one and all to follow health protocols and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as it has not completely come under control.

The infection of coronavirus, which had dropped to zero, has now started increasing. Seventy-six cases of coronavirus were detected on April 3 alone and the number of active coronavirus cases has reached 227 so far.

The Ministry requested to use face masks properly, get inoculated against COVID-19, wash their hands with soap and use sanitiser frequently, and maintain social distancing to be protected from coronavirus. (RSS)