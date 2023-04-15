Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

April 15, 2023, 6:09 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the Koshi,Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country tonight. .

