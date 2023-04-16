COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 21 Positive Cases And 45 Recoveries

April 16, 2023, 9:01 a.m.

With 21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,2128.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 151 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 21 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 805 antigen test, 43 found positive. Currently, there are 377 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 401 patients are placed in home isolation and 32 are admitted to hospitals. Out of 32, 3 in ventilator and 11 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 45 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,729 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,022.

