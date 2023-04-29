Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions

April 29, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country, Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers are possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country , Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers are possible at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

