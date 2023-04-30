Former Minister Dr Rijal Provides Rs 5 Million In Donation

Former Minister Dr Rijal Provides Rs 5 Million In Donation

April 30, 2023, 12:46 p.m.

Nepali Congress leader and former minister Dr Minendra Rijal has provided Rs 5 million in donation for the recently-established hospital in Damak city by the Kathmandu Institute of Child Health.

Dr Rijal handed over a bank cheque to the Institute's Chairman, Dr Bhagawan Koirala, on behalf of Punyashree Foundation setup in memory of Rijal's parents.

Dr Rijal made the donation at the presence of Mayor of Ratuwamai Municipality Narendra Prasad Singh and Officiating Mayor of Damak Municipality Bhim Prasad Poudel.

On the occasion, Dr Rijal said that he made voluntary assistance to the child hospital adding that the contributions made for the society would help make a bright future of the upcoming generation.

During the event, Dr Koirala stated that one each specialized hospital would be opened targeting the children and support the government's target to reduce the child mortality rate.

The hospital is being run in cooperation with Nepal Red Cross Society, Damak chapter, and specialist services are being provided for the treatment of children. (RSS)

Agencies

Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall
Apr 30, 2023
Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project
Apr 30, 2023
Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory
Apr 30, 2023
North Korea Warns Of 'More Powerful Strength' In Response To US-South Korea Summit
Apr 30, 2023
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Sudan
Apr 30, 2023

More on National

Maggie Dayne's Book Between The Mountain And The Sky Released In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 14 minutes ago
Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Lottocracy By Deepak Raj Joshi Apr 30, 2023
Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
North Korea Warns Of 'More Powerful Strength' In Response To US-South Korea Summit By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Sudan By Agencies Apr 30, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75