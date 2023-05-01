Foreign Minister Saud To Attend King Charles's Coronation

Foreign Minister Saud To Attend King Charles's Coronation

May 1, 2023, 9:31 a.m.

As Nepal President isn't fit to travel, Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud will participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of Britain scheduled for next month.

In a telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Saud confirmed representation in the ceremony from Nepal.

"The dates for the travel have been fixed from May 4 to May 7," Saud said.

President Ram Chandra Paudel who is due to arrive back in Kathmandu from New Delhi following nearly two weeks of treatment has been deemed unfit for engagements for at least two weeks by the doctors.

President Paudel who underwent treatment at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, India will remain in isolation for at least two weeks, officials from his secretariat confirmed.

Earlier this month, the cabinet had decided to send Paudel to Britain as head of state of Nepal which was to take place after 20 years.

The coronation of Charles III, the former Prince of Wales and the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is set to take place on Saturday, May 6. Charles became king of the Britons the moment his mother died last September, but accession to the throne is typically a sombre affair, most often taking place under the shadow of death. A coronation, on the other hand, is a pure celebration.

Camilla, who received the title of 'Queen Consort' at the coronation ceremony of King Charles, who assumed the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, will also wear the crown of Queen Mary.

The then foreign minister Narayan Khadka was sent from Nepal to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (RSS)

Agencies

