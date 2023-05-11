Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati Province

May 11, 2023, 9:16 a.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

