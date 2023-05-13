Melamchi’s Water Supply Stooped For Regular Maintenance

Melamchi’s Water Supply Stooped For Regular Maintenance

May 13, 2023, 1:38 p.m.

Water supply from Melamchi will be stopped for some time from coming May 15 for regular maintenance work.

Senior Division Engineer of Melamchi Water Supply Project, Padma Bahadur Kunwar, shared that the water supply will be stopped for two weeks as some equipment needs to be installed and maintained at the source and headworks of the project located at Helambu-1.

Kunwar said that the equipment is going to be installed and maintained so as to keep the project operational when there is a minor flood during the upcoming monsoon. (RSS)

