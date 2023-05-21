South Korean President Prays For Korean Atomic Bomb Victims

South Korean President Prays For Korean Atomic Bomb Victims

May 21, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol laid flowers at a monument dedicated to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima. He was accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. It was the first visit by a South Korean president to the site.

Tens of thousands of people from the Korean Peninsula may have died from the bombing, but the actual figure has not been determined.

Survivors in South Korea say their government hasn't done enough to support them. Yoon apologized for his government's failures to a group of survivors living in Japan on Friday.

Kishida called the shared moment at the monument between the two leaders "significant" for the relationship between Japan and South Korea and for world peace.

Yoon called it "courageous," acknowledging the importance of Kishida's recognition of the South Korean victims of the bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Japan. He will attend the Group of Seven summit in person on Sunday, in the western city of Hiroshima.

He will take part in a session with G7 leaders on the situation in Ukraine. He is also scheduled to attend a session on peace and security, along with invited leaders of non-G7 nations. This will include India, which has so far taken a neutral stance on the war. Zelenskyy spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday upon his arrival in Japan.

Modi has reportedly assured Zelenskyy that he and his country will do everything it can to help Ukraine. It is the first time the two leaders have met in person since the start of Russia's invasion.

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy on Sunday. Kishida is expected to express Japan's unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and his government's plan to provide aid and support to reconstruction.

US President Joe Biden also plans to meet Zelenskyy on the same day in Hiroshima.

Agencies

