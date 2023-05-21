Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Province

May 21, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province .

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

