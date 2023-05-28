HoR Passes Government Policy And Program By Majority

May 28, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

The House of Representatives (HoR) has endorsed the annual policy and programme of the Nepal government for upcoming fiscal year.

Today's meeting of the HoR has passed the policy and program by majority. Earlier, the meeting had disapproved amendments received to the annual policy and program by majority.

President Ram Chandra Paudel had presented the government policy and programme at the joint session of both HoR and National Assembly on May 19.

In today's meeting, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had responded to the queries raised in course of the deliberation on the policy and programme today.

Next meeting of the HoR would take place at 1.00 pm on May 28 (Sunday). (RSS)

Agencies

