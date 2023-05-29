International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated

International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated

May 29, 2023, 5:09 p.m.

A rally has been organized in Kathmandu on the occasion of the 16th International Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) Day. Organized by various governmental and non-governmental organizations relating to tourism, the march went through various areas of Kathmandu including Thamel before concluding at the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) at Bhrikutimandap.

Everest day.jpg

The rally was attended by people from various walks of life including Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sushila Sirpali Thakuri, the ministry secretary Suresh Adhikari, the NTB chief executive officer Dr Dhananjaya Regmi, and chairs and representatives of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, the Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal, the Hotel Association of Nepal, the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents and the Thamel Tourism Development Council.

The Day is observed every year to celebrate the first successful ascent of the tallest peak of the world by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on 29 May, 1953. (RSS)

Agencies

Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today
May 29, 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building
May 28, 2023
HoR Passes Government Policy And Program By Majority
May 28, 2023
Deal Reached On US Debt Ceiling: McCarthy
May 28, 2023
APEC Ministers Combat 'Uncertainty' At Meeting
May 27, 2023

More on News

HoR Passes Government Policy And Program By Majority By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago
British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago
500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session By Agencies 6 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity By Agencies 1 week ago
Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Finance Minister Presented Over 17.5 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2080/081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Consumption Of Per Person Electricity Will Be Increased To 450 kilowatt Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
41 Year Old Transmission Line Faced Obstacle In Up gradation From Local People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Lumbini Cable Car From Butwal To Vasantpur Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today By Agencies May 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75