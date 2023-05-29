International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated

A rally has been organized in Kathmandu on the occasion of the 16th International Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) Day. Organized by various governmental and non-governmental organizations relating to tourism, the march went through various areas of Kathmandu including Thamel before concluding at the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) at Bhrikutimandap.

The rally was attended by people from various walks of life including Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sushila Sirpali Thakuri, the ministry secretary Suresh Adhikari, the NTB chief executive officer Dr Dhananjaya Regmi, and chairs and representatives of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, the Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal, the Hotel Association of Nepal, the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents and the Thamel Tourism Development Council.

The Day is observed every year to celebrate the first successful ascent of the tallest peak of the world by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on 29 May, 1953. (RSS)