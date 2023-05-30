FNCCI And CNI Say New Budget is Positive For Private Sector

FNCCI And CNI Say New Budget is Positive For Private Sector

May 30, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, president of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said that the budget has incorporated some of their suggestions. “Budget for the next fiscal year has been tabled at an uneasy time, and implementation aspect matters more than the assurance made in it,” he said, adding that the business community was happy with the assurance of the government in the document.

He said efforts made to reduce expenses in some areas of the economy were laudable. Dhakal further said that the issues like gaining the confidence of the private sector, time limitations on the area and subsidies on land acquisition were positive initiatives included in the document. Dhakal further said though some plans have been reduced, the budget should be looked at in detail before making the actual comments.

Similarly, Vishnu Agrawal, president of Confederation of Nepali Industrialists (CNI), said that some of the demands of the private sector like their participation in electricity distribution have been included in the budget. “Initiatives to operate industrial zones in the PPP model, private sectors’ presence in electricity distribution, and mandatory use of the made in Nepal products are in budget. However there is nothing that excites the investors,” he added.

Umesh Prasad Singh, president, the Federation of Nepalese Cottage and Small Industry (FNCSI), said that homegrown small and cottage entrepreneurs were excited by the budget document as it has assured assistance to them. “Small industries that were facing problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic and earthquake are optimistic now,” he said.

Economist Keshab Acharya said that the budget looked scattered rather than focusing certain areas.

“The government has unveiled budget by covering various sectors instead of focusing concrete policies and programmes for boosting the economy,” he said.

Despite the limited resources and opposition of people towards the Constituency Development Fund, the government has allocated the budget to the Constituency Development Fund, which is the negative aspect of the budget.

However, he said that the government and the finance minister have dared to reduce the size of the next year’s budget from the size of the current financial year’s budget, which is appreciable, encouraging and seemed to be implementable.

He said that the budget has focused on increasing the capital expenditure with effective programmes to accelerate the development works , and it is also a positive aspect of the budget.

“Similarly, another good provision in the budget is the inclusion of subsidy on agriculture based on the production, ” he said.

Agencies

North Korea Workers' Party Official: 'Satellite' Will Be Launched In June
May 30, 2023
Russia Withdraws From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe
May 30, 2023
International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated
May 29, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today
May 29, 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building
May 28, 2023

More on Economy

Ghaar Khola Hydropower Power To Add 14 MW Electricity From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Finance Minister Presented Over 17.5 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2080/081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 18 minutes ago
Consumption Of Per Person Electricity Will Be Increased To 450 kilowatt Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 27 minutes ago
41 Year Old Transmission Line Faced Obstacle In Up gradation From Local People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Lumbini Cable Car From Butwal To Vasantpur Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 36 minutes ago
Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

North Korea Workers' Party Official: 'Satellite' Will Be Launched In June By Agencies May 30, 2023
Russia Withdraws From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe By Agencies May 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Coocur At A Few Places Of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2023
International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated By Agencies May 29, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today By Agencies May 29, 2023
Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75