PM Prachanda Arrived In New Delhi

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has reached India’s capital, New Delhi, for a four-day official visit. He flew on RA flight 217(Nepal Airlines) from Tribhuvan International Airport and landed in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

PM Prachanda was received at the airport by Meenakshi Lekhi Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India along with other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. A cultural program was organized to welcome PM Prachanda.

Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Assembly (NA) Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina among other ministers went to bid farewell to PM at Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday at noon .