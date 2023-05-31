Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi And Karnali

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi And Karnali

May 31, 2023

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

