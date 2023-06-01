Nepal And India Signed Long-term Power Trade Agreement: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there is a long-term power trade agreement between India and Nepal.

In a joint press conference organized after the meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on a visit to India, at Hyderabad House, Prachanda said that he and Prime Minister Prachanda had taken an important decision to advance the relationship between the two countries.

He said, "Today, Prime Minister Prachanda and I have taken an important decision to make our agreement a super hit in the future."

He said that there is a transit agreement between Nepal and India, which has arranged a new rail route for the people of Nepal.

He said that there is a long-term power trade agreement between India and Nepal. Modi said, "We have set a goal of importing 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal in 10 years."