Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki

June 1, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

