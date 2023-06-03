Terai Region Is Under A Grip Of Heatwave With 40C

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology announced a heatwave in central Terai on Friday, as the temperature has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the past three consecutive days.

The excessive heat over the past three days has affected life across the country. People living not only in the Terai region but also in hills like Kavrepalanchwok have complained of excessive heat, especially during the daytime.

The temperature is gradually increasing in the Kathmandu Valley and other city areas of the country. The maximum temperature has been recorded at 40 degrees Celsius or higher in the Terai region, primarily in the central Terai and its surroundings.

Due to the scorching heat, marketplaces in almost all districts of Terai have become deserted, and many local bodies have closed schools as conducting classes became difficult.

Keshav Raj Kafle, a resident of Panchkhal-7 in Kavrepalanchowk, said it has become hard to work in the farmland due to the excessive heat. He also mentioned experiencing a water shortage in the village as there has been no rainfall for the last few weeks.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the DHM, the maximum and minimum temperatures will gradually increase in most parts of Terai over the next few days.

The heatwave may persist for the next five days, as there is no chance of immediate precipitation, said Binu Maharjan, a senior meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division. She added that the temperature may gradually rise in the valleys as well and urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid extreme heat.

The DHM also emphasised the importance of taking necessary precautions to avoid hot air and heatwaves. People are advised to stay in cool places during the heatwave and wear light, cotton clothes. They should cover their heads when going out, wear a hat, and drink water regularly.

On Friday, the temperature in Central Terai, including Bhairahawa, Simara, and Janakpur, was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, our correspondent from Bhairawa reported that normal life in Rupandehi has been affected due to excessive heat.

As the temperature continues to rise in Bhairahawa, people find it difficult to walk, and the hot air and scorching sun make it challenging to go outside. The heat has had the most significant impact on schoolchildren, the elderly, and day labourers.

Some schools have even declared summer vacations, and people have minimised going out except for essential work in the afternoon. On Friday, the maximum temperature in Bhairahawa reached 41 degrees Celsius.