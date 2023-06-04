Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Karnali And Koshi

June 4, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali tonight,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali tonight.

