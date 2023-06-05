Foreign Employment Will Be Made Safer: Minister Bhandari

June 5, 2023, 8:19 a.m.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Sharad Singh Bhandari, has said the ministry was committed to addressing the problems facing labour and foreign employment.

Organizing a press meet in the ministry today, Minister Bhandari informed that the ministry was working actively to manage well the foreign employment to ensure workers' access to labour market. "Ministry will address the issues of service fee on foreign employment via taskforce," he reminded.

According to him, challenges in labour sector would be resolved with the cooperation of local levels. The foreign employment companies flouting rule would be booked, the Minister warned, adding that Nepal's foreign missions and embassies were suggested to make initiative for sending Nepalis in foreign employment in the countries where Nepal's diplomatic relations are established.

At the programme, Ministry Secretary Eknarayan Aryal informed that innovative technology would be adopted to make foreign employment and labour sector transparent and well managed. All local levels would be made responsible in terms of their task on labour as per spirit of federalism.

Secretary Aryal claimed that some reform works were initiated but a lot remains to be addressed.

Similarly, Director General at Foreign Employment Department, Madan Raut, viewed frauds in other area should not be linked to Department.

Joint Secretary at ministry, Rajiv Pokhrel, informed that 130,000 migrant workers had come under social security scheme in the country.

It was also informed at the programme that efforts were underway for foreign employment to Nepali workers in Germany and Romania. (RSS)

Agencies

