British Ambassador Pollitt Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel

June 10, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt paid a farewell call on President Ramchandra Paudel on June 9.

In the meeting held at the Office of the President at Shital Niwas, the two discussed the matters related to mutual relations and bilateral interests between Nepal and the UK, according to Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, Spokesperson at the Shital Niwas.

On the occasion, President Paudel congratulated Pollitt for the successful completion of her tenure in Nepal.

It may be noted that Pollitt was appointed British Ambassador to Nepal in 2019. She served as the first female British Ambassador to Nepal since Nepal and the UK established diplomatic relations in 1816. (RSS)

