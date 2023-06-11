PM Visited Pashupatinath Temple And Offered Worshipped

June 11, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday visited Pashupatinath Temple and offered worship in the holy shrine.

At Pashupatinath Temple, the PM offered holy water brought from Mahakaleshwor Temple of India's Ujjain.

Minister for Culture Sudan Kirati and Member Secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust Dr Milan Kumar Thapa welcomed the PM at Pashupatinath Temple.

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Foreign Affairs Minister NP Saud, Industry Minister Ramesh Rijal and Energy Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, who accompanied the PM during his recent India visit, also offered worship at Pashupatinath Temple on Saturday. (RSS)

Agencies

