Yoga Is A Foundation Of Our Civilization: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said Nepal could be a prime destination for worldwide researchers to carry out Yoga related study.

In his address to a main function of the International Yoga Day-2080 organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology today, PM Dahal said Yoga was a priceless treasure of Nepal and the Yogmaya Ayurveda University that was envisaged for natural environmental cause should take academic lead in the area as a credible educational space.

'Nepal's key civilizations – Shiva civilization, Janak civilization and Buddha civilization are found to have been established based on Yoga foundation. If we explore the cultural history of Nepal, the science and knowledge of Yoga and Vaastu engineering has been found used in ancient structures and city building', the PM noted.

The influence of Yoga is all-pervasive whether that be in the temple or sculpture or painting, PM Dahal said, adding Yoga knowledge has also been utilized in the construction of stone spout, pond and well and canal.

Yoga, therefore, is not only a physical exercise but also a scientific lifestyle adopting certain rules, process and methods.

Minister for Education Ashok Kumar Rai said a plan was formulated to include yoga exercise from the school level. (RSS)