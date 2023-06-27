RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung And NA Chair Timilshina Discussed Matters Of Mutual Interests

South Korea's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal, Park Taeyoung, today paid a courtesy call to National Assembly (NA) Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

During the meeting held at the Singh Durbar-based Office of the NA Chairperson, the two exchanged views on the relations between Nepal and the People's Republic of Korea, tourism, economic development and so on.

The NA Chair expressed his hope the bilateral ties between Nepal and South Korea would be further consolidated in the days to come. He insisted on the need of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries upcoming year, focusing on Nepal's tourism and economic development.

Stating that the assistance from South Korea to Nepal was significant, the NA Chair urged South Korea to expand its manufacturing companies in Nepal, too, assessing its comparative benefits for both countries.

He expected to see Korea's investment in Nepal's hydropower, agricultural and tourism industries in the future. He also urged the Korean side to facilitate for the operation of the Nepal Airlines direct flight to Korea.

The ambassador said the number of Nepali workers in South Korea's labour market is significant and urged the government of Nepal to build an atmosphere so that they could utilise their skills and knowledge in the industrial sector after returning from there. He expressed his concern over the investment of remittance from South Korea in real estate and the purchase of motor vehicles instead of other productive and income-generating areas.

"Nepali workers in Korea are decent, hardworking and disciplined," he said expressing his hope the number of Nepali joining South Korea's labour market would rise in the future.

On the occasion, the ambassador shared with the NA Chair that South Korea had scheduled a special event to mark the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nepal next year.

As he said, the Korea-Nepal Friendship Group has been formed in the Korean parliament and Nepal would too follow this culture soon. Citing Nepal as a nation rich in water resources, he said the South Korean government was interested in investing in Nepal's hydropower sector. (RSS)