DPM Shrestha and Chinese Vice Premier Discussed Various Dimensions Nepal-China Relations

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, who is on a visit to the People's Republic of China, met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province today.

Matters related to various dimensions of bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

Views were exchanged on matters of trade, investment, tourism, connectivity and other issues between the two countries and increasing China's aid to Nepal. Positive discussion about opening more trade and transit points and facilitating traffic on the Nepal-China border was held.

Similarly, both sides have agreed on the speedy completion of the project built in Nepal with Chinese aid. It has been agreed to collaborate in dealing with natural disaster and calamities.

On that occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha reiterated the one-China policy and thanked China for always supporting Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national independence. Sharing the Nepal's emphasis on economic prosperity along with political stability, he expressed confidence that China's cooperation and investment for economic development of Nepal would increase in the coming days.

Chinese Vice Premier Lifeng said that China is giving special importance to its relationship with Nepal. He assured to take the initiative to open the Tatopani border point for trade and traffic.

Recalling his visit to Kathmandu during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019, Vice Premier Lifeng said relationship between the two countries has become stronger through the exchange of bilateral visits.

Also present at the meeting were Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lok Bahadur Thapa, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Rudra Devi Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply Mahesh Baral and Nepali Consul General in Chengdu Dinesh Kumar Ghimire.

On behalf of China, Deputy Prime Minister Fong, Party Secretary of Sichuan Province Wang Xiaohui, Vice Ministers, and senior officials of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Earlier today upon arrival, Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha and his seven-member delegation was welcomed at Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu by Deputy Secretary General of Sichuan People's Government Xia Ofong and Nepali Consul General Dinesh Kumar Ghimire.

Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha is scheduled to address the opening session of the Western China International Expo as the keynote speaker on Thursday. He will hold discussion with officials of Sichuan Airlines and Sichuan Investment Group. (RSS)