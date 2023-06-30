Narayanghat-Mugling Road Shutdown Due To Heavy Landslides

The landslide at Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-5 along the Narayanghat-Muglin road section taking place from this afternoon is still on, causing difficulties to clear the debris.

Stones are falling off the road along with the dry landslide and clearance of the debris would start only from Friday morning, police said.

This would disrupt the vehicular movement the whole night today.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chitwan Rameshwor Karki said that clearance of the debris would start only after tomorrow morning.

Earlier today, senior head constable of Nepal Police Jayaram Shah was injured after being hit by stones falling while clearing the landslide. According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, Shah is undergoing treatment at Bharatpur Hospital.

Hundreds of vehicles to and from Chitwan remain stranded halfway after the road disruption from 13:20 this afternoon. (RSS)