Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , and Sudur-Paschim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .