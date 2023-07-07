Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province

Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province

July 7, 2023, 7:07 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , and Sudur-Paschim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2023 K-pop World Festival In Nepal
Jul 07, 2023
Nepal And India Agree To Extend The Deadline Of The Pancheshwar's Expert Group To Resolve The Disputes
Jul 07, 2023
Mahakali Irrigation Project To Test Main Canal Releasing Water
Jul 07, 2023
SEE 2023: Results Made Public
Jul 06, 2023
NAM Is The Time Tested Principle: Foreign Minister Saud
Jul 06, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Generally To Mainly Cloudy, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Madhesh And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partially Cloudy Throughout The Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

2023 K-pop World Festival In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Nepal And India Agree To Extend The Deadline Of The Pancheshwar's Expert Group To Resolve The Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Mahakali Irrigation Project To Test Main Canal Releasing Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Massive Floods Damaged Hydro Projects In Inwakhola And Kabeli By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Certain Number Of Russian Nuclear Warheads Already In Belarus: Lukashenko By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Xi Urges Military To Improve Ability To Prevail In Conflict By Agencies Jul 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75