Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year

July 13, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

In the last Fiscal Year 2021/22, Nepal issued 833,476 passports, including 1119 official, 344 diplomatic and 12 service passports. That year, the Department of Passports distributed 129 travel documents as well, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed in its annual report for the FY 2021/22 published on Wednesday.

Likewise, the Department of Consular Services attested 413,534 documents, issued 709 visa recommendations, and granted 4246 diplomatic exemptions. The year saw the labour permits and renewals of 630,089 persons while Nepal signed bilateral agreement with 11 labour destination countries. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Kuwait remained the top five overseas labour destinations.

The MoFA informed in the report that it launched annual Professor Yadu Nath Khanal Lecture Series, started commemorating Foreign Service Day on 24 May, and held annual interaction progamme on Nepal’s Foreign Policy and Economy Diplomacy.

Similarly, Nepal established diplomatic relations with additional six countries – Timor-Leste, Barbados, Palau, South Sudan, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago – bringing the total number to 177.

FY 2021/22 also marked the 75th anniversary of Nepal-India and Nepal-USA relations, 50th anniversary of Nepal-Bangladesh and Nepal-Kuwait relations, 45th anniversary of Nepal-Bahrain relations and 60th anniversary of Nepal-Turkey relations.

