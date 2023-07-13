A Tale Of Two Young Nepali Girls Looking For Jobs Abroad

A Story About Two Young Nepali Girls demonstrated how miserable the employment market is for the younger generation at a time when everyone is talking about the current trends of young Nepalese fleeing the nation.

"Finding employment is particularly difficult for therapists. I'll travel abroad for more education and a more stable job because of this. In Nepal, the topic of therapists is still taboo. It is considered improper to seek therapy when necessary. Psychology students Sanjeeta and Prasansa worry about their future careers.

When you need a therapist in Nepal, it can still be difficult to find one. Although initially perceived as a source of shame, the local community cannot afford such a luxury. Therapy sessions are rather expensive.

"I desired to engage in counseling. I searched for a decent location. They informed me that I would pay Rs. 2000 for a single session and Rs. 1800 for each subsequent session, which is pretty expensive for me and many other individuals. according to Prasansa Khadka, a psychology student in Kathmandu. In Nepal, seeing a therapist is actually quite uncommon. Although the issue is somewhat open in several nations.

Psychologists, psychoanalysts, and even hypnotherapists are not popular in Nepal since they are seen as time and money wasters.

In fact, seeking out a specialist with whom we may share our most private thoughts is seen as being weak and psychologically unwell. Additionally, it would be seen as a dishonor in particular by the entourage. "In our nation, few people take mental illness seriously. It would only be better if more people started coming out and began receiving counseling and treatment. Many young people in developing nations like ours experience mental health problems like sadness, anxiety, over thinking, panic attacks, etc.

Sanjeeta Gartaula, a psychology student, adds that although it won't be simple, there are many opportunities for therapists in our nation. Although Nepal currently has a large portion of this industry closed, many students plan to work in psychology after graduation. Finding a school that offers a psychology course is not particularly difficult; nonetheless, students appear to be more concerned about the actuality of their post-graduation options. Prasansa affirms, "It's particularly difficult for a therapist to get a job.

I'll travel abroad for more education and a more stable job because of this. In Nepal, it is still challenging to find therapists nowadays. Additionally, there are many misconceptions about the topic of psychiatric diseases in particular, and this is especially true in rural areas. It is true that one of the biggest obstacles to treating these diseases is the lack of access to professional structures in the fields of psychology and psychiatry.

The lack of development of these institutions and behaviors is further highlighted by the issue of Nepalese religion and culture. Even today, it is customary to speak about shamans, religious healers, or to visit meditation facilities. In particular, access to Vipassana meditation, which provides an alternative to the need to satisfy a craving, is common. Prasansa maintains optimism and has faith that the situation will change in the near future.

"I think the field of psychology has a bright future since this generation needs therapy and is more conscious of mental health. After a while, I believe it would be normal for Nepalese who experienced trauma as children to seek counselling.

