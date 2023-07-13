A Tale Of Two Young Nepali Girls Looking For Jobs Abroad

A Tale Of Two Young Nepali Girls Looking For Jobs Abroad

July 13, 2023, 6:39 p.m.

A Story About Two Young Nepali Girls demonstrated how miserable the employment market is for the younger generation at a time when everyone is talking about the current trends of young Nepalese fleeing the nation.

"Finding employment is particularly difficult for therapists. I'll travel abroad for more education and a more stable job because of this. In Nepal, the topic of therapists is still taboo. It is considered improper to seek therapy when necessary. Psychology students Sanjeeta and Prasansa worry about their future careers.

When you need a therapist in Nepal, it can still be difficult to find one. Although initially perceived as a source of shame, the local community cannot afford such a luxury. Therapy sessions are rather expensive.

"I desired to engage in counseling. I searched for a decent location. They informed me that I would pay Rs. 2000 for a single session and Rs. 1800 for each subsequent session, which is pretty expensive for me and many other individuals. according to Prasansa Khadka, a psychology student in Kathmandu. In Nepal, seeing a therapist is actually quite uncommon. Although the issue is somewhat open in several nations.

Psychologists, psychoanalysts, and even hypnotherapists are not popular in Nepal since they are seen as time and money wasters.

In fact, seeking out a specialist with whom we may share our most private thoughts is seen as being weak and psychologically unwell. Additionally, it would be seen as a dishonor in particular by the entourage. "In our nation, few people take mental illness seriously. It would only be better if more people started coming out and began receiving counseling and treatment. Many young people in developing nations like ours experience mental health problems like sadness, anxiety, over thinking, panic attacks, etc.

Sanjeeta Gartaula, a psychology student, adds that although it won't be simple, there are many opportunities for therapists in our nation. Although Nepal currently has a large portion of this industry closed, many students plan to work in psychology after graduation. Finding a school that offers a psychology course is not particularly difficult; nonetheless, students appear to be more concerned about the actuality of their post-graduation options. Prasansa affirms, "It's particularly difficult for a therapist to get a job.

I'll travel abroad for more education and a more stable job because of this. In Nepal, it is still challenging to find therapists nowadays. Additionally, there are many misconceptions about the topic of psychiatric diseases in particular, and this is especially true in rural areas. It is true that one of the biggest obstacles to treating these diseases is the lack of access to professional structures in the fields of psychology and psychiatry.

The lack of development of these institutions and behaviors is further highlighted by the issue of Nepalese religion and culture. Even today, it is customary to speak about shamans, religious healers, or to visit meditation facilities. In particular, access to Vipassana meditation, which provides an alternative to the need to satisfy a craving, is common. Prasansa maintains optimism and has faith that the situation will change in the near future.

"I think the field of psychology has a bright future since this generation needs therapy and is more conscious of mental health. After a while, I believe it would be normal for Nepalese who experienced trauma as children to seek counselling.

She is an intern from France

Lucy.jpg

Lucie Chabrillat-Bleses

In The Heart Of True Nepal
Jun 29, 2023
A Story About Nishankhe, A Small Village Near Mount Everest
Jun 21, 2023
First Impressions Of Nepal, Through The Eyes Of A Young European
Jun 19, 2023

More on Opinion

FDI And Development In Nepal By Mohan Krishna Shrestha 14 hours, 23 minutes ago
The Nepali Army –A Strength Or Liability By General Gaurav SJB Rana (Retd) 1 day, 4 hours ago
Climate Change's Impact on South Asia: A Threat to National Security And Foreign Policy By Arup Rajouria 1 day, 7 hours ago
Treacherous Trajectory Of A Refugee Kind By Dhrubahari Adhikary 4 days, 9 hours ago
Why Agriculture Failed In Nepal? By Bishnu Dev Pant 1 week ago
Nepal As A Socialism Oriented Welfare State: In The Context Of Morcha By Shanker Man Singh 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal To Generate Additional 900MW Hydropower In FY 2080/081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
FDI Is Necessary For Nepal: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year By Agencies Jul 13, 2023
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance' By Agencies Jul 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75