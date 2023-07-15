US Assistant Secretary Lu Calls On NC President Deuba

United States Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, paid a courtesy call on Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday.

Lu who arrived here today on a day-long visit reached President Deuba's residence, where the two leaders discussed how Nepal-US relations could be strengthened in the days ahead, according to Deuba's secretariat.

On the occasion, NC President Deuba expressed gratitude to Assistant Secretary Lu for the unwavering support of the US to promote peace, democracy and development in Nepal. (RSS)