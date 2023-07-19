Dengue Infection Rises In 10 Districts

July 19, 2023, 8:03 a.m.

Dengue infection has been found rising of late. With rainfall continuing, Dengue infection cases have gone up.

Director at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Rudra Prasad Marasini shared that infection rate has whopped since the past one week. He further shared that adequate attention was not paid for sanitation due to continuous rainfall. It has resulted in the daily rise of the infection cases.

Director Marasini further informed that the infection was increasing day after another due to rise in the quantity of mosquito larva with the rise in rainfall incidents.

In the span of a week, over 1,000 Dengue patients have been detected. According to the Division, as many as 2,930 people have been infected with dengue as of July 17. As informed, there were only 1,337 cases of Dengue infection till July 13.

This time Koshi Province has topped the tally of infection with 1,746 followed by 468 in Bagmati Province, 279 in Sudurpaschim Province, 269 in Gandaki Province, 134 in Lumbini Province, 18 in Karnali Province and 16 in Madesh Province.

According to the Division, 10 districts have seen the highest cases of infection. 82 percent of the infected cases were detected in 10 districts. Sunsari district has the highest 1,571 cases of dengue infection while Dhading witnessed 256 cases, Darchula 188 cases, Kaski 149 cases, Sankhusabha 58 cases, Kathmandu 46 cases, kanchanpur 39 cases, Bhaktapur 36 cases, Myagdi 35 cases and Jhapa 32 cases.

Dengue was first detected in Nepal in 2004. (RSS)

