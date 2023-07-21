Government Formed Six Member Probe Committee To Investigate Recent Gold Scam

The Department of Customs has formed a probe committee to investigate the incident related to the smuggling of around one quintal of gold from TIA without checking.

A six-member probe committee was formed under the coordination of the Director at the Investigation Section of the Department of Customs, Man Bahadur Poudel, said Information Officer, Punya Bikram Khadka.

The investigation committee has been directed to submit its report within five days. The Director General of the Department, Shova Kanta Poudel, formed the probe committee today to look into the incident and how around one quintal of gold was passed from customs without checking.

Information Officer Khadka shared, "The probe committee has been formed as such situation can be seen sometimes due to technical error even when Department staffs carry out necessary checking."

The Department of Revenue Investigation seized around 100 kilogrammes of gold from Sinamangal on Wednesday. A total of six persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

Director General of the Department of Revenue Investigation, Nawaraj Dhungana, said the seized yellow metal has been sent to Nepal Rastra Bank through the Department of Customs for its safekeeping. (RSS)