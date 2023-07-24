PM Prachanda meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda met UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in Rome today at the side line of UN Summit.

The Secretary-General thanked Nepal for its active engagement with the United Nations, including its significant contribution to peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General expressed his full support for Nepal's efforts to ensure a smooth transition from the Least Developed Countries category and the importance of the Government's leadership in implementing the transitional justice process and climate action.