PM Prachanda meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres

PM Prachanda meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres

July 24, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda met UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in Rome today at the side line of UN Summit.

The Secretary-General thanked Nepal for its active engagement with the United Nations, including its significant contribution to peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General expressed his full support for Nepal's efforts to ensure a smooth transition from the Least Developed Countries category and the importance of the Government's leadership in implementing the transitional justice process and climate action.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Mammography Equipment To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation
Jul 24, 2023
Carbon Trade: Rules Obstacle
Jul 24, 2023
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates
Jul 24, 2023
PM Prachanda And Chinese Leader Yuan Hold Virtual Dialogue
Jul 24, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Kosi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
Jul 24, 2023

More on News

PM Pracchanda To Address UNFSS+2 Summit On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Deepak Malhotra Denies Media Reports About His Involvement In Gold Smuggling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Government Formed Six Member Probe Committee To Investigate Recent Gold Scam By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago
KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Sita Dahal Cremated With State Honor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Mammography Equipment To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
Carbon Trade: Rules Obstacle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
PM Prachanda And Chinese Leader Yuan Hold Virtual Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
Chinese Leader Yuan Meets President, Acting Prime Minister By Agencies Jul 24, 2023
Twitter To Change Its Main Bird Symbol By Agencies Jul 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75