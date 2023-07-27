People's Movement At Rasuwagadhi Increases

People's movement at Rasuwagadhi increases

July 27, 2023, 10:20 a.m.

Lately people's movement has increased at Rasuwagadi, the northern point along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa.The checkpoint, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, resumed its operations on April 1. Since then, there has been a rise in trade and touristic activities in the area.

Chinese tourists have started entering Nepal via the transit point and the graph is increasing day by day.

In recent times, 25-30 Chinese enter Nepal each day via the point. According to Immigration Office, Timure Chief, Chudamani Aryal, a total of 2,837 Chinese have crossed the Miteri Bridge in Rasuwagadhi in between April 1 to June 16.

In a span of around three months and the half, citizens from 46 nations have followed the Rasuwagadhi point to make visits to and from Nepal and China. They numbered 10,677 including 5,236 females.

The increasing movement of people at Rasuwagadhi is expected to revive the trade and tourism industry in Rasuwa, strengthening the ties among people residing along the border areas.

Additionally, it restricts the issuance of passes to non-Rasuwa residents, ensuring the pass allocation remains exclusive to local individuals.

According to the Immigration Office, it has issued a travel pass to 150 individuals from Rasuwagadhi for the movement along the Rasuwa-Kerung point. Among them, 33 passes are copies of originals, 41 are new and 76 own the renewed documents.

Security arrangements have been reinforced to accommodate the rising movement of people and vehicles in the area, it is said. (RSS)

Agencies

