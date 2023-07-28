PM Returns Home

PM Returns Home

July 28, 2023, 12:13 p.m.

Taking part in the 'Food System Summit +2' organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at Rome in Italy, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal returned home a while ago.    

Speaker of House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timmilsina, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Tourism Sudan Kirati others received the PM at the Tribhuvan International Airport.    
Currently, the PM is holding a news conference at the TIA. (RSS)

Agencies

Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal
Jul 28, 2023
India, Japan Confirm Cooperation Toward Free And Open Indo-Pacific
Jul 28, 2023
North Korea Stages Military Parade Marking Korean War Armistice Anniversary
Jul 28, 2023
PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium
Jul 27, 2023
People's Movement At Rasuwagadhi Increases
Jul 27, 2023

More on National

PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium By Agencies 20 hours, 46 minutes ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 43 minutes ago
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours ago
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now By Arup Rajouria Jul 28, 2023
Talking About Growth Miracle And Emerging Quadripolar Economic Construct (Part – Two) By Kedar Neupane Jul 28, 2023
Embracing Nepal's Electricity Revolution: A Decline in Fossil Fuel Imports By Keshab Poudel Jul 28, 2023
Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal By Agencies Jul 28, 2023
India, Japan Confirm Cooperation Toward Free And Open Indo-Pacific By Agencies Jul 28, 2023
North Korea Stages Military Parade Marking Korean War Armistice Anniversary By Agencies Jul 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75