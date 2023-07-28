PM Returns Home

Taking part in the 'Food System Summit +2' organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at Rome in Italy, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal returned home a while ago.

Speaker of House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timmilsina, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister for Tourism Sudan Kirati others received the PM at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Currently, the PM is holding a news conference at the TIA. (RSS)