Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

July 29, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

With partial effect of monsoon, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan
Jul 28, 2023
Jul 28, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely at Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Jul 28, 2023
Jul 28, 2023
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.
Jul 27, 2023
Jul 27, 2023
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil
Jul 27, 2023
Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini
Jul 27, 2023
Jul 27, 2023

