Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.