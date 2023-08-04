Shrestha Recommended Chief Justice

The Constitutional Council has recommended senior most Justice at Supreme Court, Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha as the new Chief Justice.

The Council meeting held at Prime Minister's Office, Singha Durbar on Thursday recommended Shrestha as the future Chief Justice, according to Chairman of National Assembly, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

Earlier, the Judicial Council had forwarded the roster of 11 Justices including Justice Shrestha for the Chief Justice. Shrestha was on top of the list. He will have his term till October 2024.

Sitting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki is retiring on age limit after two days. (RSS)