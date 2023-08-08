Madhesh Province Received A Good Rainfall, Ending Weeks Of Drought And Heat

The districts of the Terai region have been receiving rains since Sunday, and the people have felt a sigh of relief from a prolonged drought.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM), the country is currently experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a low-pressure system near Bihar, India, and the monsoon trough lying north of its usual position, closer to Nepal.

Govinda Jha, a senior meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecast Division under the DHM, said that almost all parts of the country, including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, are experiencing light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

On Monday, Madhes and Lumbini Province experienced heavy rainfall at one or two places, while Koshi Province received heavy to very heavy rainfall at some locations.

However, the rainfall is still not sufficient for paddy plantations in the drought-hit Terai districts, as it does not provide enough moisture to the soil, said Jha. “But, if such rainfall continues for the next two days, there will be enough moisture in the soil for paddy plantation,” he added.

Meanwhile, our Bardibas correspondent, Rabindra Upreti, reported that the districts in Madhes Province are finally receiving rain after a prolonged drought, bringing much-needed relief to heat-affected individuals and farmers.

Agricultural experts have expressed their concern that while the monsoon rains provided some seasonal relief after the prolonged drought, they might not bring the expected benefits to the agricultural sector.

As per the Agriculture Knowledge Centre in Mahottari district, which has 53,412 hectares of cultivable land, paddy has been planted in only 20.40 per cent (10,496 hectares) due to the impact of the drought.

In lack of adequate rainfall, around 80 per cent of the Mahottari district has turned barren, leading the District Disaster Management Committee to declare it as a drought-affected area.