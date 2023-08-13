Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet

Promote EV To Keep The Environment Clean: Minister Basnet

Aug. 13, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet spoke of the need to promote the use of electric vehicles (EV) to keep the environment clean.

Talking to media persons at a program organized here today in the run-up to the 38th anniversary of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Minister Basnet reiterated that the use of EVs was necessary to avoid environmental degradation.

"Economic development and prosperity could be attained through electrification. Nepal Electricity Authority has been significantly contributing towards economic development and environment," lauded the Minister.

He underscored increasing awareness about electricity-powered goods to augment electricity use.

The NEA is observing its 38th anniversary on August 18. A week-long event would be organized on the occasion. (RSS)

Agencies

