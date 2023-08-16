The Government Is Committed To End The Corruption: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the government has made progress in the area of good governance, and the recent results pointed out towards that end.

In an interaction with editors of various media at his official residence Baluwatar earlier today, he said that the gold scam and subsequent arrests is the latest example of the government's commitment to good governance.

A significant amount of gold was seized while several people have been arrested, he said while adding that the main opposition instead of thanking the government has blocked the parliament.

The Prime Minister said that blocking the parliament could not be justified in any pretext, as it is the place where people's voices are raised and heard.

Prime Minister Prachanda also clarified that the ongoing investigation by the government has revealed the involvement of not only the airport police and customs, but also the bigwigs and some foreign nationals in this illegal business. Unlike past, the police have been asked to investigate without leaving any of the culprits behind.

To a question about Maoist leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara and his son's name being linked to the case, he said that the police would clarify it within a day or two and that he had told them not to spare anyone found guilty.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Dahal clarified that the recent scams related to Bhutanese refugees, seizure of large amounts of gold and the Lalita Niwas was only the beginning. He clarified that the government will take action against those involved in such crimes and will leave no stone unturned in its investigation.

"Since I became the Prime Minister for the third time, I have expressed my commitment that I will guarantee good governance, justice and service to the people in the country, and is thereby working accordingly."

Prime Minister Dahal mentioned that he himself has been working day and night so that the people can feel good governance and efficient service delivery. (RSS)