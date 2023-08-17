CAAN’s Decision Affected Flights In Humla

CAAN’s Decision Affected Flights In Humla

Aug. 17, 2023, 8:07 a.m.

Four have lost their lives within a month over the wait for flights in the remote mountainous district of Humla.

Of them, three are infants and one is a toddler. Though the babies who were suffering from different health complications were referred to outside the district by the District Hospital, they couldn't receive timely medical intervention due to the lack of reliable transport facilities in Humla. Simkot, the sole airport in the district, has been non-operational for a long, causing severe convenience to the district folks, particularly during health emergencies.

The victims include a six-month-old child from Simkot rural municipality-6, a seven-month-old child from Simkot-7, a 17-month-old child from Kharpunath-1 and a five-month-old child from Chankhelli-4, according to District Hospital's senior ANM Sarita Bohara said.

The prolonged disruption of flight has greatly affected the people, especially during health emergencies, she said. Adding to the challenges, the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority to restrict flight operations to mountainous districts beyond the operation hours (after 12:30 pm) during the monsoon season has aggravated the situation, it is reported.

Besides, Humla frequently gets affected by adverse weather conditions in the morning hours in the rainy season.

The father of the child from Simkot-6, who tragically lost his life as the family could not take him outside following a referral from the district hospital said he felt so sorry over the fate that befell his family.

Likewise, the toddler of Kharpunath-1 was hospitalized on July 30 for pneumonia and diarrhoea. His treatment within the district seemed not possible and he was referred to outside the district. The child died on August 11. (RSS)

Agencies

Nepal And China Will Sign Significant Agreement To Boost Energy Sector: PM Prachanda
Aug 19, 2023
North Korea's ICBM Likely The Result Of Russian Technical Cooperation, CSIS Reports
Aug 19, 2023
UN Security Council Debates Human Rights Abuses In North Korea
Aug 18, 2023
Indian Lunar Mission Closer To Moon
Aug 17, 2023
Landslide Obstruct Mid-Hill Highway, Kaligandaki Corridor
Aug 17, 2023

More on News

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited Notice of Issue of Rights Shares By None 2 days, 6 hours ago
CoAS Genera Sharma To Visit India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Madhesh Province Received A Good Rainfall, Ending Weeks Of Drought And Heat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal Police Rescued 288 Women, Children Rescued From Checkpoints In Banke By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Shrestha Recommended Chief Justice By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Child Friendly Local Governance: A road to Child Well-being By Shyam Adhikari & Pramil Adhikari Aug 19, 2023
International Civil Aviation At A Glance: A Tribute To Captain Bobby’s Airmanship By Lalit Bickram Shah Aug 19, 2023
Nepal Inflation Stands At 7.74 Per Cent: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2023
Nepal And China Will Sign Significant Agreement To Boost Energy Sector: PM Prachanda By Agencies Aug 19, 2023
North Korea's ICBM Likely The Result Of Russian Technical Cooperation, CSIS Reports By Agencies Aug 19, 2023
President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, President Yoon 'Forge A Foundation' At trilateral summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75