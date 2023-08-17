CAAN’s Decision Affected Flights In Humla

Four have lost their lives within a month over the wait for flights in the remote mountainous district of Humla.

Of them, three are infants and one is a toddler. Though the babies who were suffering from different health complications were referred to outside the district by the District Hospital, they couldn't receive timely medical intervention due to the lack of reliable transport facilities in Humla. Simkot, the sole airport in the district, has been non-operational for a long, causing severe convenience to the district folks, particularly during health emergencies.

The victims include a six-month-old child from Simkot rural municipality-6, a seven-month-old child from Simkot-7, a 17-month-old child from Kharpunath-1 and a five-month-old child from Chankhelli-4, according to District Hospital's senior ANM Sarita Bohara said.

The prolonged disruption of flight has greatly affected the people, especially during health emergencies, she said. Adding to the challenges, the decision of the Civil Aviation Authority to restrict flight operations to mountainous districts beyond the operation hours (after 12:30 pm) during the monsoon season has aggravated the situation, it is reported.

Besides, Humla frequently gets affected by adverse weather conditions in the morning hours in the rainy season.

The father of the child from Simkot-6, who tragically lost his life as the family could not take him outside following a referral from the district hospital said he felt so sorry over the fate that befell his family.

Likewise, the toddler of Kharpunath-1 was hospitalized on July 30 for pneumonia and diarrhoea. His treatment within the district seemed not possible and he was referred to outside the district. The child died on August 11. (RSS)