Bhutanese Refugees Want Dignified Repatriation

Bhutanese Refugees Want Dignified Repatriation

Aug. 20, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

The Bhutanese refugees in a refugee camp in eastern Nepal have demanded that initiatives be taken for their voluntary and dignified repatriation.

Though the refugees were offered three options – repatriation, third country resettlement and localisation – as sustainable solutions to the refugee problem, decisions have not been made regarding two of the options. Refugee leaders said that they felt unfair treatment when undue priority was given to a third-country neglecting the other options.

The National Reconciliation Committee of Bhutan and the Bhutan Independent People's Forum sent a letter to the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday informing that the plight of those who wished to return to their own country had gone unheeded. They also noted that their issues had remained unaddressed for a significant period. They had also sent copies of the letter to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs.

The letter pointed out that more than 6,500 refugees in the camp were affected by the reduction in aid and relief from the donor agencies. It also highlighted about the discontinuation of basic necessities like food, health, education and housing under the direct policy instructions of the Government of Nepal.

Three decades ago, the Bhutanese refugee problem gained international attention when the Nepal government offered them shelter in Jhapa and Morang districts. Later, international organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP), provided assistance to them.

On the other hand, third-country resettlement was prioritised due to the inability of both the Nepal and Bhutan governments to reach a consensus, despite holding 15 meetings. As a result, 113,500 refugees were resettled in eight countries including the United States of America, Australia, Canada, and Denmark, as stated in the letter reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura
Aug 20, 2023
Chitwan Records 108 Dengue Cases In A Month
Aug 20, 2023
Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Kills 7, Wounds 129
Aug 20, 2023
Nepal And China Will Sign Significant Agreement To Boost Energy Sector: PM Prachanda
Aug 19, 2023
North Korea's ICBM Likely The Result Of Russian Technical Cooperation, CSIS Reports
Aug 19, 2023

More on News

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited Notice of Issue of Rights Shares By None 2 days, 21 hours ago
CoAS Genera Sharma To Visit India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
CAAN’s Decision Affected Flights In Humla By Agencies 3 days ago
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Madhesh Province Received A Good Rainfall, Ending Weeks Of Drought And Heat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Nepal Police Rescued 288 Women, Children Rescued From Checkpoints In Banke By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura By Agencies Aug 20, 2023
Chitwan Records 108 Dengue Cases In A Month By Agencies Aug 20, 2023
Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Kills 7, Wounds 129 By Agencies Aug 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2023
Child Friendly Local Governance: A road to Child Well-being By Shyam Adhikari & Pramil Adhikari Aug 19, 2023
International Civil Aviation At A Glance: A Tribute To Captain Bobby’s Airmanship By Lalit Bickram Shah Aug 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75