Chitwan Records 108 Dengue Cases In A Month

Chitwan district has recorded increasing cases of dengue infection. According to the District Health Office, 108 people were infected with dengue disease from July 17 to August 18.

Such a number of dengue cases was detected in the course of conducting tests among 1,164 persons at different hospitals in the district, said Information Officer at the District Health Office, Ram KC.

Of them, a person succumbed to dengue infection. Of the infected, 60 are from the Chitwan district and 37 from other districts, while the identity of 11 people has not been ascertained.

Dengue was detected in 3,324 people while conducting 14,728 tests at different hospitals in the district in the fiscal year 2079/80 BS. Of them, 2,306 people were Chitwan folks, 695 were from other districts and the identity of 323 was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Four people in Chitwan district lost their lives to dengue last year. Headache, fever, joint and muscle pain, and vomiting are some symptoms of the dengue disease caused by mosquito bites. (RSS)