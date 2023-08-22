Russia Has Requested For A Proposal for Metro Rail Project In Kathmandu

Russian has requested a proposal for the metro rail project in Kathmandu. According to the Secretariat of Minister Jwala, a team including Russian Ambassador demanded such a proposal in a meeting with Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala on Monday.

In Monday's meeting, Minister Jwala proposed a metro train to be operated in Kathmandu Valley. Keshav Sharma, the secretary of the ministry, informed that there were discussions on metro, east-west rail, tunnel route etc.

In response, the Russian side said that the Russian Railway Company is ready for the construction of the metro rail and has asked for a solid proposal for that.

The Russian Moscow Metro Rail is considered world famous. The secretariat has also informed that many countries of the world have operated metro trains with the help of Russia. Russian metro rail is also operating in different parts of India.

Minister Jwala discussed the issues of Metro Rail and East-West Rail in Kathmandu Valley. It is also said that the Speaker of the Russian Parliament, Vychislov Viktorovich Volodin, will visit Nepal in a short time. Before his visit, the Russian team came to the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport to discuss the issues of Metro East-West Railway and physical infrastructure, according to the Secretariat.

The Russian side has also shown interest in the Pokhara-Ridi road. According to the ministry, their interests are prioritized by the ministry. During the discussion, Minister Jwala said that hundreds of Nepalese engineers have received training and education from Russia and their skills have helped Nepal.