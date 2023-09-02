Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 2, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight .

