Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight .
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province .
VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
